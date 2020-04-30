Wells Fargo analyst Philip Winslow maintains an Overweight rating on ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and raises the target from $330 to $405.

Winslow notes that NOW's Q1 report supported his previous thesis that subscription billings and cash flow estimate reductions wouldn't be as severe as the Street feared.

The analyst says the strong Q1 results were driven by the closing of large deals with 37 deals with ACV over $1M closing, a 48% Y/Y increase.

Wells Fargo lifts its FY20 revenue and EPS estimates for NOW from $4.337B and $3.9 to $4.356B and $4.23, respectively. The FY21 EPS estimate is lifted from $5.35 to $5.57.