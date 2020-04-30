Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) says it expects to end Q2 with more than $12B in cash after raising $5B in new financing.

Delta also confirms it submitted an application for $4.6B in loans available to airlines under the CARES Act.

"We have until September to decide whether to accept the funding, and will only move forward if we need to add to our cash position later in the year."

With a focus on cash burn, Delta says it eliminated over 50% of total operating costs.

Shares of Delta are down 1.55% premarket.

