Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) is up 15% premarket on robust volume in reaction to its announcement of positive preclinical data on its oral COVID-19 vaccine candidates, several of which generated immune responses in all tested animals after a single dose.

CSO Sean Tucker, Ph.D., says, “These preclinical results confirm that all constructs are immunogenic as measured by IgG antibodies in serum and we observed a robust boosting effect after the second dose. This latest data set will help to select the lead candidate for manufacturing and we remain on track to start a first phase 1 study in the second half of this year.”

Orally administered vaccines, while preferable to the injected variety assuming comparable immunogenicity, have always been more challenging to develop due to the harsh conditions in the human digestive tract.