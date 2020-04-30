PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was ordered by a federal judge last night to overhaul its tree trimming and power line inspection practices, and keep records of the age of every piece of equipment on its transmission towers and lines, to prevent future catastrophic wildfires.

U.S. District Judge Alsup, who oversees PG&E's federal criminal probation from an earlier safety violation, also says the company must employ a team of experts to identify trees growing too close to its power lines and then check the work of contractors hired to trim them.

In his order, Judge Alsup slammed the company for failing to maintain key parts of its electric grid even as it paid millions of dollars in shareholder dividends and made political contributions.