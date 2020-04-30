Ben Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) gains 2.8% after fiscal Q2 adjusted EPS of 66 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 46 and compares with 67 cents in fiscal Q1 and 65 cents in the year-ago quarter.

"Being an active manager during this unprecedented time has allowed us to find compelling investment opportunities amidst sharp dislocations across sectors," said President and CEO Jenny Johnson.

Q2 operating revenue of $1.34B vs. $1.32B consensus; fell 7% Q/Q and 3% Y/Y.

Q2 total operating expenses of $982.2M declined 7% Q/Q and 3% Y/Y.

Q2 average assets under management of $655.8B vs. $693.8B in Q1.

Q2 net outflows of $24.4B vs. outflows of $12.3B in the previous quarter and outflows of $6.3B in the year-ago quarter.

Legg Mason acquisition on track to close in calendar Q3.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

