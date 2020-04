OSTK, AR among premarket gainers

LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) +35% .

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEMKT:UAVS) +27% .

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) +25% on positive SGX301 data.

Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) +26% on share repurchase program.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) +26% on Q1 results.

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) +21% .

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) +21% on $2.1M order.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) +18% as AML treatment is designated orphan drug.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) +18% on key decision in the international arbitration against Turkey.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) +14% on Q1 results.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) +15% .

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) +13% on Q1 results.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) +13% .

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) +13% on encouraging data on oral COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) +14% on patent for contraceptive Annovera

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) +11% .

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) +10% on Q1 results.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) +10% .

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) +10% .

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) +9% on Q3 results.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) +9% on Q2 results.

Amplify Energy (OTC:AMPY) +11% .

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) +9% on announcing DSUVIA milestone C approval and business update.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) +9% on bullish call at Raymond James.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) +8% .