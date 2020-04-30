Declaring the world's fastest gaming processor, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) introduces the 14nm 10th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors, including the flagship Core i9-10900K.

The Core i9-10900K features up to 10 cores, 20 threads, DDR4-2933 memory speeds, and the new Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, which boosts performance on lightly threaded applications.

The 10900K can see a max boost clock of 5.3GHz with a base clock of up to 3.7GHz.

More specs: Up to 187 frames per second for in-game performance while streaming, up to 12% faster video editing and 18% 4K video editing compared to the previous generation, and up to 31% overall better performance compared to a three-year-old PC.

The 10th Gen Intel Core S-series processors will be available in May. Retail pricing and an exact date weren't announced.

View more details about the other processors in the line here.