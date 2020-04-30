Wedbush analyst James Hardiman breaks into Brunswick's (NYSE:BC) Q1 report this morning, which topped expectations on the bottom line.

"While not giving guidance, management expects full-year revenue to slightly outperform the U.S. marine market’s high teens/low-twenties decline, primarily due to the strength of the P&A business. This would seem to suggest mid-to-high teens sales declines for the year, compared to the current Street estimate of a 15% sales decline," he notes.

Hardiman also has his eyes on the inventory update: "Although March represented just the beginning of the pandemic, it is extremely encouraging to see that inventories were not only healthy but relatively lean as we exited the first quarter. This should at least help to limit the secondary fallout from the outbreak," he says.

Wedbush has an Outperform rating on Brunswick and price target of $55.

