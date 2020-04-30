Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) trades lower after citing "unprecedented" impacts on its business due to the pandemic.

Real estate sales and financing segment sales decreased 33% during Q1 and contract sales were down 24%.

"We have a strong balance sheet, and we have made critical decisions to defend our cash flow and enhance our financial flexibility, including adjustments to our cost structure and spending plans," says CEO Mark Wang.

Shares of HGV are down 5.05% in early action.

