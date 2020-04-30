Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has opened up strong, +4.4% , after managing a profit in its Q1, though it sees the majority of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis to arrive in Q2.

Revenues took a small hit alongside supply chain disruption in China, but says it didn't see a demand decline in the quarter.

Meanwhile, asked on the conference call about the prospect of divesting units, CEO Rajeev Suri says "No; our end-to-end strategy is intact at this point and there's no change to that."

Management pointed to a bigger risk from the pandemic than supply chain constraints: customers deferring acceptance of deliveries because of lack of on-site access amid the lockdowns.

Despite the COVID-19 hit coming in Q2, the management expects a seasonally stronger second half.

Earnings call presentation