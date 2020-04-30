The first participants have been dosed in a 120-subject Phase 2 clinical trial at Stanford University School of Medicine evaluating Eiger BioPharmaceuticals' (EIGR -0.6% ) peginterferon lambda (lambda) in patients with mild COVID-19 infection.

Subjects will be randomized 1:1 to receive either a single subcutaneous dose of lambda or saline placebo and will be followed for 28 days.

The company says lambda interferon plays a key role in the targeted innate immune response to viral pathogens that infect the respiratory tract. The trial will investigate the hypothesis that lambda is most effective in reducing the duration and severity of COVID-19 in patients with mild symptoms.

Eiger in-licensed global rights to the candidate from Bristol-Myers Squibb.