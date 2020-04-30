OnDeck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) drops 14% after the company said it expects portfolio contraction reflecting an 80% or more reduction in Q2 origination volume.

Q1 adjusted loss per share of 92 cents reflects the expected increase in credit losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Compares with Q4 2019 adjusted EPS of 5 cents and adjusted EPS of 10 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Withdraws 2020 guidance.

Provision for credit losses of $108M compares with $44M in the previous quarter and $43M in the year-ago quarter.

Allowance for credit losses increased to $206M at March 31, 2020, up 36% from year-end.

Net charge-off rate rises to 15.8% in the quarter vs. 13.5% in Q4 2019 and 12.2% in Q1 2019.; 15+ day delinquency ratio rises to 10.3% vs. 9.0% in Q4 and 8.7% in the year-ago quarter.

"With an uncertain timetable for the reopening of the economy, and the effectiveness of government stimulus for small businesses unclear, we will be reducing debt balances in the second quarter and focusing on managing our portfolio, delivering government stimulus to our customer base, and ensuring the company has the runway to scale operations again when the economy reopens," said CEO Noah Breslow.

Q1 gross revenue of $111M falls 1% Q/Q, rises 1% Y/Y.

Loans and finance receivables of $1.29B increase 2% Q/Q; originations of $592M slip 4% Q/Q; pricing at 44.5% shrinks by 20 basis points Q/Q.

