American Badlands: Unemployment shatters Great Depression record

"Lights out tonight, trouble in the heartland" ... 30.2M Americans filing for first-time unemployment over last six weeks implies a real-time unemployment rate of 23.8%, writes RSM's Joe Brusuelas.

And that's understating things, given there's plenty that have been denied unemployment or live in states unable to process the massive rush of claims. In other words, we've smashed through the record 23.6% unemployment rate of the Great Depression.

Next up for a big surge will be Texas, thanks to the collapse in the oil industry, and Florida, which has had big issues processing claims.

Brusuelas expects Q2 GDP growth to contract 40%, and the unemployment crisis to get even worse. He notes the current extra $600 per week from D.C. runs out in July. It's pretty likely another similar multi-trillion dollar round will be necessary.