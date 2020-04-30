Stocks slide after more dismal jobless claims data

Stocks open in the red after the U.S. reported another 3.84M in jobless claims, bringing total filings to more than 30M, and U.S. personal spending in March also dropped by the most on record; Dow -1.3% , S&P 500 -1% , Nasdaq -0.2% .

Nevertheless, the S&P is on track to record its biggest monthly gain since 1974, and the DJIA is poised for its best monthly gain since 1987.

Across the Atlantic, ECB President Lagarde said the eurozone economy could shrink by 15% in Q2.

Reality may be setting in that the nature of new jobless claims is changing, as claims from restaurant and hotel workers are now being followed by manufacturing, engineering and white-collar jobs from every industry.

European bourses also post broad losses, with U.K.'s FTSE -2.1% and Germany's DAX and France's CAC both -1.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +2.1% and China's Shanghai Composite +1.3% .

In the U.S., the financials, industrials and materials sectors are off to particularly weak starts, each -2.2% .

Among noteworthy names, Facebook +6.7% after saying ad revenue has stabilized in recent weeks, and Twitter -2.7% after posting its first quarterly loss in two years.

Crude oil prices continue to rebound, with June WTI +12.5% to $16.95/bbl.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield down 3 bps to 0.59%.