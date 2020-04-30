Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is 4.4% lower after posting a year-over-year revenue decline in its Q1 earnings, as media businesses took the brunt of COVID-19 impact even as broadband held up.

High-speed Internet net additions of 477,000 marked the company's best quarterly result in 12 years, while revenues for Sky ($4.52B) and NBCUniversal ($7.73B) fell short of expectations.

Meanwhile, with a cinema controversy roiling over comments made about theatrical release windows following the straight-to-home success of Trolls World Tour, Comcast's executive at the center has looked to clear things up on the company's conference call.

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said on the conference call that he expects consumers will return to theaters, but that premium video on demand will be part of the picture as a "complementary offer."

Most movies are being consumed at home, like it or not, Shell says. It's "not realistic" to expect Universal to change that; meanwhile, the Trolls sequel had cost a lot, was ready to go, and people "desperately" needed a children's offer in the pandemic.

Despite the recent digital success, "we will determine our future distribution approach on a title-by-title basis," Comcast CFO Mike Cavanagh says.