The holding would make Blackstone Group (BX -0.6% ) the second-largest shareholder in Energy Transfer (ET +2.6% ), behind the pipeline giant's founder and CEO Kelcy Warren, Bloomberg reports, citing a regulatory filing.

The stake includes units held by Harvest Fund Advisors, which Blackstone bought in 2017; Harvest owned 4% of ET's units at the end of last year.

The disclosure comes after Blackstone closed on its acquisition of pipeline operator Tallgrass Energy earlier this month; that deal dragged on for a year and started when BX bought a controlling stake in 2019.

Blackstone had invested in Energy Transfer's and bought a 32% stake in the Rover natural gas pipeline for ~$1.6B in 2017.