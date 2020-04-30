Fed boosts Main Street Lending Program

Among the changes:

1) Creating a 3rd loan option to make it easier for higher-risk borrowers to get credit - lenders can retain a 15% share on loans, up from 5%.

2) Lowering the minimum loan size in some cases to $500K

3) Widening the pool of businesses eligible to borrow - the program was previously targeted at smaller borrowers, but now businesses with up to 15K employees of $5B in annual revenue can take part.

The Fed is also evaluating how to allow non-profit organizations to get access to its lending programs.