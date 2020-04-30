Six Flags Entertainment (SIX -1.2% ) says park attendance was down 27% Y/Y in Q1.

The theme park operator notes attendance was up 19% before the suspension of operations on March 13.

Six Flags estimates that its net cash outflow during the time its operations are fully suspended will be around $30M to $35M. At this time, the company anticipates it has sufficient liquidity to meet its cash obligations through the end of 2021 in a minimal revenue environment, but would likely require additional covenant relief from its credit facility lenders if the suspension of operations lasted through the end of 2021.