Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -11.7% ) plunges at the open after reporting better than expected Q1 earnings, but taking center stage is the dividend reset, "given the risk of a prolonged period of economic uncertainty, weaker commodity prices, higher volatility and uncertain demand outlook."

Bernstein analyst Oswald Clint says strong earnings, free cash flow and gearing reduction are a "sideshow" to the dividend news, and with a three-notch downgrade likely, Shell always was going to have the toughest decision to make on the dividend.

Q2 will not provide any respite for Shell, with the company's outlook particularly weak across divisions, says Clint, who rates the stock at Market Perform.

UBS analyst Jon Rigby regards the dividend cut as a surprise and bigger than expected, but otherwise sees strong results led by Integrated Gas, and production rose 12% Y/Y on lower maintenance and ramp-ups in Trinidad & Tobago and Australia; Rigby rates the stock as a Buy.

Credit Suisse's Thomas Adolff notes Shell was able to lower net debt by $4.7B leaving gearing post at 28.9% vs. 29.3% in Q4, and says it will be interesting to see whether other oil super-majors will follow Shell's lead on dividend cuts, this quarter or next.