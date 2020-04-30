30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.23% in the week ending April 30, down 10 basis points from the previous week, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

A year ago at this time the 30-year FRM averaged 4.14%.

"These low rates are driving higher refinance activity and have modestly helped improve purchase demand from their extremely low levels in mid-April," said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

However, not everyone can take advantage of the lower rates due to the current pandemic, he added.

15-year FRM averages 2.77% vs. 2.86% in the prior week and 3.60% a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averages 3.14% vs. 3.28% in the prior week and 3.68% a year ago.

Most mortgage REITs are falling in early trading, although AGNC and Annaly (both of which reported earnings after yesterday's close) are up; Two Harbors (TWO -1.4% ), Armour Residential (ARR -0.4% ), Orchid Island (ORC -1.1% ), New York Mortgage (NYMT -1.3% ), MFA Financial (MFA -2.1% ).

It's definitely not helping homebuilders; (ITB -3.0% ).

ETFs: ITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB