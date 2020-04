The China National Medical Products Administration has approved Dova Pharmaceuticals' Doptelet (avatrombopag) for chronic liver disease patients with thrombocytopenia (low blood platelets) who are undergoing a procedure.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial Development Co. subsidiary Jiangsu Wanbang Pharmaceutical Marketing and Distribution Co., Ltd. has exclusive distribution rights in China under an agreement with Dova unit AkaRx.

The FDA approved the oral thrombopoietin receptor agonist in May 2018 for the same indication.