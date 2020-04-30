Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is up 3.7% after D.A. Davidson reiterated its Buy rating.

That move comes after the firm got a look at Alphabet's Q1 results, pointing out some mixed implications for over-the-top video. On the one hand, branded ad revenue fell significantly in mid-March and further into April.

But in an OTT positive, YouTube revenues grew 33.5% Y/Y.

Davidson has a $150 price target on ROKU, implying 21% upside.

Street analysts are Bullish on ROKU, as are Seeking Alpha authors; the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.