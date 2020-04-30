Exterran (EXTN +7.1% ) pops after providing preliminary Q1 results, including revenues of $208M-$212M, which would exceed $197.3M analyst consensus estimate.

Other Q1 results include $450M of product sales bookings, with products backlog ~$640M and more than $200M in ECO wins largely driven by contract operations extensions that will not require incremental capital.

Contract operations backlog at the end of Q1 totaled $1.35B.

"At Exterran, our tie to natural gas, solid contracted backlog, and strong balance sheet with no near-term maturities differentiates us relative to many within the energy industry," the company says.