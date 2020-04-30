Pilgrim's Pride (PPC -3.8% ) reports adjusted EBITDA fell 19.0% in Q1 to $166M and operating income was down 38% to $84M.

The company points to difficult market dynamics in the U.S. and Mexico.

"Our liquidity position remains strong, supported by our emphasis on cash flow generation, focus on working capital management, and disciplined investments in high-return projects, preserving the opportunity to maintain strategic priorities to continue strengthening our differentiated global platforms," says PPC.

Pilgrim's Pride plans to increase exports by 15% in 2020 and sees its fast-food business returning to pre-COVID 19 levels. There was no concerns voiced about production shortages.

