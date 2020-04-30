CFRA lifts its price target on Hold-rated Dana (DAN +5.5% ) to $10 from $9 after taking in the auto supplier's Q1 report.

"While DAN continues to screen as one of the most inexpensive U.S. auto suppliers, we think its multiples are justified. We expect DAN to be adversely impacted by steep capex declines as it is heavily exposed to the commercial (18.7% of 2019 revenues) and off-highway vehicle markets (27.3%)," reads the post-earnings assessment from analyst Garrett Nelson.

"While DAN is sitting on sizeable liquidity ($1.8B at quarter-end), the company was one of the dozens of auto suppliers that declared bankruptcy around the time of the Great Recession and its largest customer is beleaguered automaker Ford (20% of sales)," he warns.

