McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) CEO, in an interview on CNBC, said that he "certainly expects to see plant-based on the McDonald's menu," but that it was only a question of when.

NOTE: In January, MCD expanded its pilot program using Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares reversed early losses to trade up nearly 7% as the market generally declines with most major groups in the red.

McDonald's CEO also said "we haven't had a single supply chain break" in its business, in response to a question about suppliers and the meat industry which was subjected to an executive order recently to keep meat processors open.

