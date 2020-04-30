Check-Cap (CHEK -14.2% ) announced registered direct offerings of 7.5M ordinary shares at a purchase price of $0.60/share, for gross proceeds of $4.5M.

Company has also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 7.5M ordinary shares. The warrants will have a term of five and one-half years, be exercisable immediately and have an exercise price of $0.80/share.

Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to advance the ongoing clinical development of C-Scan®, including preparations for the Company's U.S. pivotal study, and for general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on or about May 4, 2020.