Thinly traded nano cap ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCQB:ARFXF +10.5% ) is up on 65% higher volume in reaction to its announcement that it has produced intrabodies that are "highly selective" for misfolded forms of a protein called TDP-43 that is implicated in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and several other neurodegenerative disorders.

The company says intrabodies are antibodies designed to work inside cells blocking toxic proteins, accelerating their degradation and preventing their spread to healthy cells. In this case, they bind to toxic forms of the aforementioned protein without interfering with normal TDP-43 which plays an essential role in cell function.

It says it is also using its platform to help in the battle against COVID-19 via identifying unique binding sites on the protein halo of the coronavirus that could be potential drug targets.