MGP Ingredients (MGPI -7.3% ) reports sales increased 11.2% in Q1, reflecting a 7.3% increase in the Distillery Products segment and a 31.4% increase in the Ingredient Solutions segment.

Gross margin rate expanded 470 bps to 23.4% and operating magin rate up 420 bps to 13.8%.

“While we are off to a strong start to the year, with ample access to capital and encouraging customer demand, our financial results for the balance of the year could be impacted by the COVID-19 virus,” said David Colo, president and COO of MGP Ingredients. “Given the uncertainty this pandemic has caused for nearly every industry across the world, it is impossible to predict with any level of precision the pandemic’s cumulative impact on our future financial results. For these reasons, we are withdrawing our previous 2020 guidance and will reassess this position based on the visibility of the macroeconomic recovery.”

