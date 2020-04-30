1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) is up 6.75% after topping Q1 estimates on both lines of its Q1 report and issuing as strong outlook.

Company update: "In both Consumer Floral and BloomNet, top and bottom-line results for the quarter would have been even stronger were it not for softer consumer demand in the last few weeks of March related to the impact of the Covid-19 crisis. We saw this pattern reverse as we entered our current fiscal fourth quarter and demand has increased significantly as consumers are increasingly turning to the 1-800-Flowers brand to help them express themselves and stay connected."

In an outlier move for a retailer, 1-800-Flowers.com backs its prior outlook, saying it sees full-year revenue growth of 8% to 9% and EPS growth of 15% to 17%.