Still hoping to complete the season and crown a champion, the NBA has been mulling the idea of a "bubble city," i.e. quarantining all teams in the same location. Among the possible locations are Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, the Bahamas, and now Disney World (NYSE:DIS), reports the AP's Tim Reynolds.

Former Disney employee Kevin Smith notes Disney's Wide World of Sports in Orlando has multiple courts and hotels, proximity to the Orlando Magic's facilities, and the setup for immediate broadcasting (Disney owns ESPN, of course).

There are a number of obstacles - among them Adam Silver's demand for widespread testing, and the need for medical personnel to be available to treat injuries suffered during games.

