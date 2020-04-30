Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are up 3.12% after being more than 10% higher yesterday after the Q1 earnings report dropped. Are investors taking profits or did Elon Musk's conference call rant on stay-at-home orders spoil the party a bit?

Wall Street takes from a bull, a bear and a firm playing it down the middle are below.

Oppenheimer (Outperform, $968 price target): "Given what we believe is an important incremental validation of TSLA's ability to disrupt the auto market, we are expanding our earnings multiple to 40x (from 30x) as we see potential for TSLA to continue growing at accelerated rates through the end of the decade... TSLA guided Shanghai capacity to 4,000/week (200K/year) by mid-2020 and achieving cost savings throughout its ramp due to higher utilization along with increased localization of the supply chain. Management also announced a price reduction, allowing TSLA to continue receiving EV subsidies in China after June. We remain constructive on demand for TSLA in China especially considering the competitive landscape."

Wedbush (Neutral, $600 price target): "In terms of guidance, Tesla did not give investors much saying it would revisit 2020 guidance when it reports 2Q results, that the 500K unit delivery number remains "uncertain" given production capabilities, and that Cash flow as well as profitability guidance is "on hold", which makes sense in this uncertain environment with Fremont still shutdown. With the second half of March seeing a screeching halt in demand across the globe given the current pandemic, the big question for investors continues to be around the demand trajectory for 2Q and when the flagship Fremont factory reopens given the current SF lockdown. To this point, clearly Musk is very frustrated by the current stay-at-home order and voiced those opinions loud and clear on the conference call especially as its main artery in Fremont remains in shutdown mode."

JPMorgan (Underweight, $240 price target): "We see a number of more important takeaways, including: (1) unexpectedly higher (and typically lumpy) regulatory credits of $354 mn in 1Q (a new record and nearly 3x the average of the last three quarters) vs. consensus $172 mn and JPM $100 mn accounted for 44% of the $418 mn EBIT beat vs. consensus and 53% of the $254 mn EBIT beat vs. JPM (without the credits, adjusted EBIT would have been a loss of -$71 mn vs. the reported +$283 mn); (2) a number of initiatives once seen as important to the narrative of Tesla as a hyper growth company deserving of extraordinarily high valuation multiples (e.g., 355x Bloomberg consensus 2020 EPS, 49x EBITDA, 15x price/book, etc.) were pushed out — the Tesla Semi (unveiled in 2017 and originally planned for 2019 before first being pushed to 2020) was pushed out again yesterday to 2021, and the call at the Tesla Autonomous Day on April 22, 2019 for 1 million fully autonomous robo-taxis to be on the road."