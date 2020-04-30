Boeing (BA +3.1% ) pushes to its highest levels of the day as CNBC's David Faber reports high demand for the company's debt, which could increase its anticipated $20B capital raise from the bond market.

The strong demand for Boeing's paper could add up to as much as $75B in five-, seven-, 10-, 20-, 30- and 40-year bonds for the company, Faber says.

The pricing being floated around is at the benchmark Treasury yield plus 500 bps, and Boeing has access for durations across the board, according to the report.

The company recently has drawn down on a nearly $14B loan and sought $60B in government aid for itself and its supply chain.