NBA team executives are pressing the league to cancel the current season, according to CNBC.
The uncertainty around start times, safety, liability and financial pressures on certain owners have the teams looking for a fresh start next season (perhaps late).
Some of the companies that could be impacted to varying degrees by a lack of NBA action include Nike (NKE -0.5%), AT&T (NYSE:T), MSG (MSG -1.9%), MSG Networks (MSGN -3.0%), Disney (NYSE:DIS), William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY).