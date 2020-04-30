Gilead Sciences (GILD +0.9% ) will be hustling to produce sufficient quantities of antiviral remdesivir after the expected nod from regulators after two successful trials in COVID-19 patients.

It started with an inventory of ~5K doses when studies ramped up and now has ~50K which should fly off the shelves as soon as emergency use is authorized. It says its goal is to have "multiple millions" of courses by year-end.

Production is apparently no walk in the park, involving a series of chemical steps, a range of components and manual inspection of each filled vial, the last a labor-intensive step considering the volumes planned. It has been procuring raw materials for some time and has condensed the manufacturing process to 6-8 months from 9-12 months.

Initial quantities will be generally reserved for seriously ill patients.