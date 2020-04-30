MG Capital/Percy Rockdale is claiming a milestone in its proxy fight with HC2 Holdings (HCHC -4.6% ), saying proxy adviser Glass Lewis has recommended MG's slate of six board nominees, removing the entire HC2 board.

That follows ISS recommending that shareholders vote to remove three directors, including CEO Phil Falcone, MG says.

In its endorsement, Glass Lewis says it believes that the "dissident has made a sufficiently compelling case to warrant supporting its proposed overhaul of the board. In our view, the dissident has clearly highlighted a number of key concerns that we believe a wholly refreshed board can better address."

Those concerns include divesting noncore assets to pay down debt, and reducing overhead through meaningful cuts to executive pay and director fees.