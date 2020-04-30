Kaz Minerals (OTCPK:KZMYF) lowers 2020 capital expenditure to $300M - $350M, as compared to previous guidance of $400M; balance of the unchanged $1.2B project budget will be incurred in 2021.

Says Aktogay expansion project on track for completion in 2021, but was now expects to start production in late 2021.

Kaz reported Q1 copper production of 74,900 tonnes, +7% Y/Y; reaffirms 2020 output guidance of 280,000 tonnes - 300,000 tonnes.

Gold production came to 55,400 oz driven by high ore throughput at the Bozshakol mine.