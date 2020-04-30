Loral Space & Communications (NASDAQ:LORL) is in advanced talks with its Telesat co-owner over combining Loral and Telesat into a single public company.

Loral (the majority holder) is talking with Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board about the strategic combination.

The continued success of the Telesat investment has now enabled sharing significant proceeds with shareholders, Loral says.

It's declaring a special dividend of $5.50/share.

Vice Chairman Michael Targoff: "Given the advanced state of the discussions regarding the combination transaction, it is now appropriate to pay to our shareholders a significant portion of the $243M cash distribution that we previously received from Telesat."