Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY -3.7% ) says it is cutting targets for 2020 capital spending and production to reflect the impact of the coronavirus on its operations.

Glencore now forecasts full-year spending will fall by $1B-$1.5B from original guidance of $5.5B, as government mandated restrictions to fight the pandemic have forced the company to shutter some operations in Chad, Peru, Colombia, South Africa and Canada.

In Q1, Glencore's copper production fell 8.5% Y/Y to 293.3K metric tons, while cobalt output plunged 44% to 6.1K mt as the company shut its Mutanda mine in Congo.

For the full year, the company cuts production guidance for copper to 1.25M mt from 1.3M mt previously, and trimmed expectations for cobalt, zinc, ferrochrome, nickel and coal.

Also, Glencore says its trading business had benefited from the volatile trading environment, generating annualized earnings within its $2.2B-$3.2B billion annualized long-term guidance range.

Analysts at UBS say Glencore's lower cost, production and capex targets imply a higher free cash flow yield, and the miner's "robust" balance sheet and commodity mix position it well for recovery.