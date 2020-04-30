REV Group (REVG -3.8% ) obtains financial covenant relief under an amendment to its existing $175M Term Loan Agreement

The amendment eliminates the requirement for quarterly compliance and replaces with an updated fixed charge coverage ratio test minimum of 1.25x through the end of fiscal 2020.

At the end of Q1 fiscal 2021, the Agreement’s fixed charge coverage ratio will revert to a quarterly net leverage ratio test of less than 5.25x, which will be reduced by 0.25x each fiscal quarter thereafter until it reaches 4.25x by the end of the fiscal 2022 first quarter

Additionally, REVG announced its plan to resume normal production at its four RV facilities in Indiana and California after a temporary suspension.