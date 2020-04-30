AltaGas reaffirms 2020 guidance
- AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF -6.1%) Q1 normalized EBITDA increased 4% Y/Y to C$499M, and up 11% on pro-forma basis of asset sales in 2019,
- In March, the Public Sector Pension Investment Board and the Alberta Teachers' Retirement Fund Board completed AltaGas Canada buyout for ~$369M.
- The company sticks to its 2020 outlook with expected normalized EBITDA in the range of $1.275B - $1.325B and normalized EPS of $1.20 - $1.30 per share.
- AltaGas' 2020 capital investment estimate remains at ~$900M and is expected to be comprised primarily of projects within the low-risk Utilities business
