Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-89.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $58.25B (-8.5% Y/Y).

XOM has maintained the quarterly dividend at $0.87.

Over the last 2 years, XOM has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.