QEP Resources (QEP +36.2% ) exceeded oil production guidance due to better than forecasted well performance from first tank-style development DSU in County Line

Q1 oil equivalent production increased 21% Y/Y in the Permian Basin to 4.9 MMboe, reflecting new wells on production, and improved well performance; consolidated production was up 2% to 7.9 MMboe.

Oil and condensate production in the Permian Basin was up 14% to 3.3 MMbbl and total production moved 3% to 5.2 MMbbl as result of higher volumes in the Permian Basin, partially offset by lower Williston Basin volumes due to reduced activity.

Reports net income of $367M, a turnaround from loss of $117M, as lease operating expenses was down 22%, and reduced G&A expense by 75% compared with Q1 2019

Ended quarter with a $70.3M cash balance and no borrowings under credit facility

