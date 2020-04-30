Orion Group (ORN +17.5% ) reported Q1 contract revenue growth of 16.4% Y/Y to $166.6M, reflecting increased project execution in the marine segment.

Q1 Gross profit margin was 11.9%, as compared to 6.3% a year ago.

Reported Q1 operating income of $4.4M, compared to operating loss of $6.2M last year.

Adj. EBITDA was $12.22M (+294.5% Y/Y) and margin was 7.3% up by 510 bps .

Cash flows provided by operating activities was $15.45M, compare to cash used $1.93M last year.

Backlog of work under contract as of March 31, 2020 was $609.5M (+48.2% Y/Y).

During the quarter company bid on ~$1B of work and were successful on ~$204M, resulting in a 1.22 times book-to-bill ratio and a win rate of 20.1%.

Stating the uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic on the timing and execution of new project awards later in the year company has suspended their FY20 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, which was in the low to mid $40M range.

