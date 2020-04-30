Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, May 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.63 (+13.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.68B (+8.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CLX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Clorox Company Q3 Earnings Preview