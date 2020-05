Boston Scientific (BSX -0.1% ) rival Cook Medical succeeded in knocking out some, but not all, claims of three BSX patents covering clips use to prevent bleeding during surgery in an appeal of decisions by the USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB).

The U.S. Court of Appeals ordered the PTAB to take a second look at some of the claims of two of the patents.

Cook challenged the patents after being sued for infringement by BSX. The dispute is five years old and counting.