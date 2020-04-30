Spruce Point's Ben Axler says Advent should knock 35-50% off its Forescout (NASDAQ:FSCT) offer or walk away.

The short report alleges that internal forecasts at Forescout weren't shared, and some were "materially worse" than those disclosed to buyers.

The report also says that the coronavirus pandemic "dramatically alters" FSCT's outlook.

Related: In February Forescout announced the $33/share or $1.9B all-cash offer from Advent. Last week, Bloomberg sources said the deal would close on or before May 18.