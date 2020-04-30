Cheniere Energy (LNG +3.3% ) is on the rise after reporting Q1 earnings that nearly doubled from a year earlier and easily topped estimates, while revenues rose nearly 20% Y/Y to $2.7B.

After Q1 adjusted EBITDA soared 60% Y/Y to $1.04B, Cheniere reaffirms FY 2020 guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $3.8B-$4.1B and distributable cash flow of $1B-$1.3B.

Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP -0.7% ) also beat Q1 earnings estimates, and adjusted EBITDA jumped 30% to $792M.

Worldwide demand for LNG rose by ~10% Y/Y in Q1, but Cheniere expects potential declines in demand "as reduced economic activity affects LNG demand and high storage inventory levels reduce the need for imports."

The company says it has recently seen an increase in the number of canceled LNG cargoes, but this should not have a material impact on its full-year financial results since customers remain obligated to pay fixed fees for the canceled cargoes; during Q1, canceled LNG cargoes added $53M to total revenues.

Also, Cheniere says it still expects to complete the third liquefaction train at its Corpus Christi LNG export plant in Texas in H1 2021 and the sixth train at its Sabine Pass LNG export plant in Louisiana in H1 2023.