Senior U.S. officials are starting to develop proposals for demanding financial compensation or otherwise punishing China for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Washington Post reports, citing four senior administration officials with knowledge of the planning.

SPDR S&P China (NYSEARCA:GXC) falls 1.3% . So far, the news hasn't affected the Chinese yuan in trading today; it's up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow tells CNBC that one of the ideas mentioned in the WaPo story — cancelling part of the U.S.'s debt obligations to China — is "absolutely and unequivocally untrue. The full faith and credit of U.S. debt obligations is sacrosanct." (Updated at 1:06 PM ET).

Senior officials from several government agencies are expected to meet today to talk about a strategy for potential retaliatory actions against China, two of the people said. Still, some officials warned that the talks are in very early stages.

Trump has repeatedly said he's "not happy" with China at the White House's coronavirus task force briefings.

On Monday, he said the U.S. is starting "serious investigations" on China regarding the virus. And on April 18, he said there should be consequences if China knowingly was responsible for allowing COVID-19 to spread.

ETFs: YINN, TDF, YANG, GXC, CYB,