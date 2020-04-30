Olin down (OLN -18.2% ) as Q1 earnings came in below expectations; posted net loss of $80M, a turnaround from profit of $41M in Q1 2019.

The company said that all Olin manufacturing facilities are currently operating, other than those undergoing planned maintenance turnarounds costing $49.7M in Q1

Caustic soda prices fell ~8% sequentially in Olin's system

Due to weaker demand and a high level of maintenance turnaround activity, expects Q2 2020 Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls volumes to be lower Y/Y, despite higher bleach volumes.

Epoxy business is expected to face weaker product demand in Q2 from automotive and industrial coatings customers, in both Europe and North America.

Forecasts Q2 planned maintenance turnaround costs of ~$55M; expects overall planned maintenance turnaround costs in H2 of 2020 to be ~$50M lower than 1H of 2020.

